Tokyo reportedly finds 106 new coronavirus cases in latest update today Tue 7 Jul 2020 06:36:25 GMT Author: Justin Low | Category: News share That will mark six straight days of cases above the 100 mark The situation in Tokyo is worth keeping an eye on in the coming days/weeks in case it starts to cross a bit of a tipping point.Even though new virus cases have exceeded the 100 mark for the past six days, officials are playing it down to isolated incidents that can be managed/controlled.But if we do see another sudden spike in cases moving forward, it will surely be too difficult for the government to ignore.