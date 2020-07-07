Tokyo reportedly finds 106 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

That will mark six straight days of cases above the 100 mark

The situation in Tokyo is worth keeping an eye on in the coming days/weeks in case it starts to cross a bit of a tipping point.

Even though new virus cases have exceeded the 100 mark for the past six days, officials are playing it down to isolated incidents that can be managed/controlled.

But if we do see another sudden spike in cases moving forward, it will surely be too difficult for the government to ignore.

