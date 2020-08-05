Tokyo reportedly finds 263 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

TV Asahi reports with the latest figure

That is slightly lower compared to the 309 cases found yesterday, but is still resting at a relatively high count when taking into account the current situation in Japan.

As of yesterday's update, there are over 13,000 active cases across the country - the most since the pandemic began - and hospitalisations are starting to increase. To put things into perspective, there was slightly less than 1,000 active cases in Japan as of 30 June.

