Tokyo reportedly finds over 220 new coronavirus cases, highest daily record

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Fuji News Network reports


The local government already tried to preempt the surge in cases here with Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, speaking in a press conference now and saying that more infections are discovered as testing is "encouraged".

Koike is also still attributing the cases to being related to nighttime entertainment areas, warning citizens to avoid said places for the time being.

I don't know. If anything, this likely shows that there is a wider spread of infections among the general population if more testing now is leading to higher daily reported cases. One wonders why this was all not done any sooner.
Update: NHK reports that 224 new coronavirus cases have been reported today.

