Top German automakers reportedly said to have held crisis call with Merkel yesterday

The automakers were said to be particularly concerned about supply chain disruptions.

Well, even if they do get back to being able to resume factory and production and what not, expect the demand side to not bounce back as quickly.





Consumer behaviour will change drastically as a result of this virus outbreak and the economic fallout associated with it will surely cause many to refrain from spending amid safety and financial fears in the near future.





The paper says that the heads of Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler held a 'crisis call' with German chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday, to discuss how to get the auto sector out of its current standstill amid the virus outbreak and ongoing lockdown.