Top 'o the mornin' to ya as yields go green on a St Patrick's Fed day

Happy St Patrick's





Yields are green and the dollar is green, which means that US equity futures are under pressure and so is the FOMC today.





US 10s are hitting a new post-pandemic high of 1.67%, up 5.3 bps today.







Irish eyes (and all the rest) are on the FOMC today at 1800 GMT and Powell 30 minutes later. Here's the best Fed preview you'll read anywhere.





First there is some economic data to chew through:



