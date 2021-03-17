Top 'o the mornin' to ya as yields go green on a St Patrick's Fed day
Happy St Patrick's
Yields are green and the dollar is green, which means that US equity futures are under pressure and so is the FOMC today.
US 10s are hitting a new post-pandemic high of 1.67%, up 5.3 bps today.
Irish eyes (and all the rest) are on the FOMC today at 1800 GMT and Powell 30 minutes later. Here's the best Fed preview you'll read anywhere.
First there is some economic data to chew through:
- 1230 GMT - Canada CPI
- 1230 GMT - US housing starts
- 1230 GMT - Canada house price index from Teranet
- 1430 GMT - Weekly EIA US oil inventories
- 1500 GMT - ECB's Elderson speaks at conference