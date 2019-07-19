Tory lawmakers reportedly pushing for rule change to protect new PM from confidence vote

Sky News reports on the matter









However, the decision itself is said to have triggered outrage amongst some Tory lawmakers, who are calling it "divisive and unfair". The discussion is said to be ongoing and I personally highly doubt they'd be able to gather enough support for a change.





For some context, this is the same kind of in-party leadership/confidence vote that May survived at the end of last year - meaning that she could not be challenged for a year at least - but Tory lawmakers eventually wanted to oust her anyway (even threatening with a rule change such as this).







ForexLive

Regardless, one thing's for sure that when either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt takes over, Jeremy Corbyn will immediately call for a no-confidence vote in the government again - similar to the one in January.