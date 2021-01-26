Toyota shrugging off the auto-chip shortage - sticks to its production forecast

This via the Nikkei is an interesting read while we await Europe trade.

Toyota Motor is ... largely sticking to its previous forecast even though a global semiconductor shortage has disrupted the auto industry in recent weeks

The automaker released a forecast in November with that figure, a 6% decrease from fiscal 2019 for its Toyota and Lexus brands.

An updated plan for the January-April period shows the automaker is not expecting any significant changes to these numbers.

The background to this is the chip shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic forcing many vehicle manufacturers to reduce production in recent weeks.



