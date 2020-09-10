Trade ideas thread - European session 10 September 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The euro will be a key focus as such but the pound will also be of interesting amid the Brexit drama that is going on. The EU and UK are set to meet later today to try and work things out but the former has already said that negotiations will still continue.





So, that's some good news at least for the quid as cable lingers close to 1.3000.





Elsewhere, US stocks took a breather from the meltdown over the past few days but it remains to be seen if this is where the rot stops. It is going to be a crucial next few sessions before the weekend with US futures looking more tepid so far today.





The rebound in the Nasdaq yesterday was modest but it failed to test its 200-hour moving average, so from a technical perspective not much has changed.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Major currencies are a little more mixed to start the day, trading more narrowly for the most part as the market starts to shift its focus towards the ECB meeting later.