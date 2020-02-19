Trade ideas thread - European session 19 February 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





That said, the ground is still a bit shaky so just be mindful of any major headlines that could derail risk sentiment once again in the sessions ahead.





Risk feels a bit caught in the middle - not too negative but not overwhelmingly positive either - as we see the tussle continue in the major currencies space.





USD/JPY remains stuck near 110.00 with little conviction to break below 109.50 or chase a move above 110.30 for now. Meanwhile, AUD/USD is near decade lows but not enough to break lower with NZD/USD also tepid near the year's lows.





The only consistent loser has been the euro against the dollar but so far EUR/GBP is still hanging on near 0.8300. I guess that doesn't say much good about the pound either.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Is this the day where the market brushes aside the pessimism from the Apple warning yesterday? There were already suggestions of that late in overnight trading but so far the calmer risk mood is hinting at another potential push higher for risk.