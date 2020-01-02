Trade ideas thread - European session 2 January 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Liquidity conditions in markets are still a little unfavourable for the most part but we are already seeing some decent movements so far today. The dollar is recovering, notably against the likes of the pound, franc and aussie, after some weakness in the past week or so.





But cable continues to sit above the 1.32 handle while AUD/USD is hugging the 0.70 level for the time being and that will add some intrigue to the technicals amid some talk of stops being triggered earlier in the pound - against the dollar and the yen.





I've talked to many people over the past two weeks and among the more common consensus is that there is a strong call for the dollar to weaken this year with emerging market and risk currencies being among the favourites to recover/rally in the big picture.





However, as we all know, consensus trades don't always play out accordingly and 2019 was a perfect example of that given how things began and played out in 2018.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Happy New Year, everyone! Hope you all had a good break over the holiday period and that you're ready to get things going in the new trading year ahead.