Trade ideas thread - European session 23 October 2019

The good news for the pound is that Boris Johnson did not pull the WAB altogether but the bad news is that there is a degree of uncertainty introduced back into the saga and that has weighed on that pound since overnight trading.





The risk mood is a little softer as well to get the day started but there aren't overwhelming risk swings so far this week as markets wait on US vice president Mike Pence's speech on China tomorrow for more clues.





Looking ahead, we could be in for a quieter session with little firm direction to work with but we'll see what the ebb and flow brings in the coming hours. If anything else, I'd be watching for risk trades and any change in the risk mood for intraday opportunities.





What are your views on the market right now?





Happy hump day, everyone! Yup, the Brexit drama is not over just yet as the UK parliament finally votes yes - in principle - to a Brexit deal but votes no to the timetable rushing to get it through the legislative hurdles by 31 October.