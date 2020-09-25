Trade ideas thread - European session 25 September 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Major currencies aren't doing a whole lot to start the new day but the aussie and kiwi are mildly higher for now, but still trading within narrow ranges.





EUR/USD is stuck within a 15 pips range between 1.1662 and 1.1677 with GBP/USD also trading narrowly between 1.2744 and 1.2761, so that tells the story here.





US futures are keeping a little higher by ~0.5% ahead of European trading but I wouldn't look too much into that for now. It all depends on Wall Street for the most part.





We're certainly still pushing the limits of the ebb and flow over the past few days, with today set to be an interesting finish to the week.







EUR/USD keeping under 1.1700 will still be the clear signal for dollar buyers to stick with their guns but for equities, it is all about surviving another day ahead of the weekend.

A little bit of a breather in the market? That certainly is what it feels like for now after the events yesterday, where the dollar eased up on earlier gains from the week and stocks found some shelter after the beating on Wednesday.