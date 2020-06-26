Trade ideas thread - European session 26 June 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

The market is sitting in a more cautious spot ahead of European trading, with major currencies seeing little change in general and keeping to tight ranges for the most part.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

WCRS
It is still all about risk and despite worsening US coronavirus headlines overnight, it didn't do much to rattle equity investors as they pulled off a late surge to post decent gains at the end of the day. US indices finished with a little over 1% gains as such.

That said, the overall picture still suggests that the market is still treading within a defined range and is looking for firmer direction i.e. a clean break on either side.

SPX
That will be a key focus ahead of the weekend as risk sentiment remains the key factor to be wary about in the sessions ahead. Much like yesterday, European trading may not offer much as US coronavirus headlines will be the focal point again.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.



