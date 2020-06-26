Trade ideas thread - European session 26 June 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









It is still all about risk and despite worsening US coronavirus headlines overnight, it didn't do much to rattle equity investors as they pulled off a late surge to post decent gains at the end of the day. US indices finished with a little over 1% gains as such.





That said, the overall picture still suggests that the market is still treading within a defined range and is looking for firmer direction i.e. a clean break on either side.









That will be a key focus ahead of the weekend as risk sentiment remains the key factor to be wary about in the sessions ahead. Much like yesterday, European trading may not offer much as US coronavirus headlines will be the focal point again.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.













