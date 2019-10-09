Trade ideas thread - European session 9 October 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

Good day, everyone! Hope you've all been well while I was away and that you're doing great as we get things going here on the session. I'm thrilled to be back after some extended travelling but please do bear with me as I ease my way back into the thick of things.





It's been a slower start to the day so far as markets keep the focus on key risk events that are yet to come later today and during the week. There isn't much on the data docket to move things along in the European morning, so we could be in for a slower one.





Up ahead, there's another speech by Fed chair Powell (likely to offer little again) before the FOMC meeting minutes release and then tomorrow we'll have US CPI data as well as the beginning of US-China trade talks in Washington.





Still plenty to play for with large expiries in USD/JPY around 107.00 keeping price action in-check while Brexit worries continue to heap pressure on the pound as well.





