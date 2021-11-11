Trade ideas thread - Friday 12 November 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Bank of Mexico raise rates by 25 basis points to 5.0%
-
Bank of Mexico rate decision due at the top of the hour
-
SNB Maechler: Inflation has remained modest in Switzerland
-
ECB economic bulletin: Inflation lasting longer than originally expected but to decline next year
-
BOE to allow FMIs to resume dividend payments