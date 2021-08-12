Trade ideas thread - Friday 13 August 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:         

Oh, and a heads up - Friday the 13th can be a bit of a quiet one in Asia due to remnant superstition amongst some. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose