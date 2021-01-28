Trade ideas thread - Friday 29 January 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Last chance for January!
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
US initial jobless claims 847K vs. 875K estimate
-
Dollar continues to hold slightly firmer, risk showing some hints of calming down
-
USD/JPY poised for a breakout?
-
EUR/USD keeps slightly lower around 1.2100, what levels to look out for?
-
AUD/USD falls to fresh one-month low as risk aversion stays the course
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB's Schnabel: We must minimize cliff effects with an abrupt withdrawal of public support
-
ECB's Kazaks: No need for a rate cut now as other instruments are better suited
-
ECB's Rehn: ECB monitoring FX developments very closely
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4845 (vs. yesterday at 6.4665)
-
Base case for the ECB is "on hold" ... but watch the euro