Trade ideas thread - Monday 19 April 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
Video: Non-trend transitions to trend. Make that simple phrase a part of your trading mindset
-
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Little changes in the futures net position data for the week
-
WTI crude oil futures settle at $63.13
-
AUDUSD catches it's breathe after run higher
-
European shares end the day/week higher