Trade ideas thread - Thursday 28 October 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
US stocks sell off into the close. Dow and S&P lower. Nasdaq unchanged.
GBPUSD remains lower on the day but a stronger floor is created today
EURUSDs ups and downs continue intraday
It's the Nasdaq's turn to lead the charge. Dow down. S&P unchanged.
USDJPY stayed below its 100 hour moving average resistance
Brazil's central bank has hiked its benchmark rate by 1.5%
We're surprised by the BOC's optimism - CIBC
Macklem Q&A: We believe there are good reasons for inflation to ease in 2022
Macklem opening statement: Likely less supply in the economy than believed
Bank of Canada full statement and Monetary Policy Report