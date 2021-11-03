Trade ideas thread - Thursday 4 November 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
Major indices close higher as Fed tapers but will take it's time
-
USDCAD tests 100/200 hour MAs and holds on the first look
-
AUDUSD moves back up toward a technical break level, and finds sellers
-
EURUSD moves to new session highs. Above hourly MA levels.
-
US stocks moved to new highs as Powell press conference continues