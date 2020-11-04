Trade ideas thread - Thursday 5 November 2020

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
FX option expiries for Wednesday November 04 at the 10am NY cut (light one coming up)
FX option expiries for Tuesday November 03 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday November 02 at the 10am NY cut
Look for US dollar buying at the month-end fix
FX option expiries for Friday October 30 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
Fed's Kashkari won't attend FOMC meeting this week, Daly will vote instead
Fed says FOMC meeting will proceed as scheduled
BOE brings forward monetary policy decision on Thursday to 0700 GMT
ECB's de Cos: It is highly likely that ECB could implement new stimulus measures in December
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says desirable for currencies to move in a stable manner