Trade ideas thread - Tuesday 20 October 2020

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
NASDAQ index lower for the 5th straight day. The Dow and S&P down for the 4th day in 5 days
EURUSD retraces toward the 50% retracement/200 hour moving average
AUD/USD nears recent lows as mood continues to sour
Major indices down over 1.25% on the day
WTI crude oil futures settle at $40.83 for the November contract
FX option expiries for Monday October 19 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday October 16 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday October 15 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday October 14 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday, October 12 at the 10am NY cut
Fed's Bostic: Widespread, permanent job losses pose risk to economy
Fed's Clarida repeats that more monetary and fiscal aid likely needed
Powell: Fed has not made a decision to issue a digital currency
ECB's Holzmann: No need yet for more easing amid virus crisis
ECB's de Guindos: Recent data shows loss of momentum in the recovery