Trade ideas thread - Tuesday 22 June 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
NY Fed's Williams says the Fed is talking about talking tapering
-
Fed's Powell: Inflation has picked up noticeably, job gains should pick up in months ahead
-
New York Fed's Williams: The economy has not improved enough to pair stimulus
-
Bullard: Fed will have 'no problem' seeing substantial further progress in jobs market
-
Lagarde: Recovery is gathering pace, we need to ensure support well into recovery