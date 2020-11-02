Trade ideas thread - Tuesday 3 November 2020
Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
The session in Asia might be a p[laceholder until the US election, but we do have the RBA coming up and there could be some short-term AUD volatility:
If you've seen the latest US election ad, it features Eminem's 'Lose Yourself'. Outstanding! Here it is in full.