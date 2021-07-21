Treasury yields push higher in European morning trade

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

That's a good sign for risk sentiment, at least for now

USGG10YR
10-year Treasury yields are up 3.3 bps to 1.242% and that is keeping with the more optimistic mood in the market following yesterday's bounce.

European indices are stretching gains, up by 1% mostly, while S&P 500 futures are also up 0.4% now with Dow futures up 0.6% on the session.

Two days don't make for a trend, or at least it does not take away from the move lower in yields over the past two months, but if 10-year yields can make its way back above the 200-day moving average (blue line) and 1.30%, bond sellers may gather more conviction to step back in more strongly.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose