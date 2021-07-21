Treasury yields push higher in European morning trade

That's a good sign for risk sentiment, at least for now





10-year Treasury yields are up 3.3 bps to 1.242% and that is keeping with the more optimistic mood in the market following yesterday's bounce.





European indices are stretching gains, up by 1% mostly, while S&P 500 futures are also up 0.4% now with Dow futures up 0.6% on the session.





Two days don't make for a trend, or at least it does not take away from the move lower in yields over the past two months, but if 10-year yields can make its way back above the 200-day moving average (blue line) and 1.30%, bond sellers may gather more conviction to step back in more strongly.