Treasury yields stay on the retreat to start European trading

10-year yields down nearly 5 bps to 1.235%

After a brief peek just above 1.30%, 10-year Treasury yields are being shoved back lower as the bid in bonds continue to start the new week.





The Fed is the key risk element to be mindful about this week but so far, bonds are still up to their usual antics as the series of lower highs, lower lows in yields is continuing since May trading up until now.





As yields stay pressured lower, it is keeping risk sentiment slightly on the retreat as well with the yen leading gains and commodity currencies near the lows now.





USD/CAD is up 0.2% to 1.2590 while AUD/USD is down 0.3% to 0.7340.



