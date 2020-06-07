Tropical storm Cristobal threatens storm surge as flooding begins
Storm hits the gulf coast
Tropical storm Cristobal passed through the gulf of Mexico on the weekend and is hitting the coast with 50 mph winds.
Tides along the Louisiana coast are about 6 ft above normal as the storm surge builds. Heavy rainfalls have also led to flooding.
The path of the storm will take it close to New Orleans.
The latest NHC advisory:
At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 29.1 North, longitude 89.9 West. Cristobal is moving toward the north near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue this afternoon, followed by a gradual turn toward the north-northwest later this evening and tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will approach the northern Gulf of Mexico coast this afternoon, then move inland across southeastern Louisiana this afternoon through Monday morning, and northward across Arkansas and Missouri Monday afternoon into Tuesday.