Tropical storm Isaias nears the Dominican Republic

The latest update on the storm





Tropical storm Isaias is tracking to the south of Puerto Rico and directly towards the Dominican Republic, according to the latest NHC update.





On the current forecast track, it doesn't look like it will affect significant offshore oil production but it's going to cause some issues in Florida. State officials have already announced that starting today some coronavirus test centers will be closed.





It doesn't look like it will become a major storm and may not even reach hurricane status but it's likely to bring heavy rains on the forecast track, at the minimum.



