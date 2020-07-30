Tropical storm Isaias nears the Dominican Republic
The latest update on the storm
Tropical storm Isaias is tracking to the south of Puerto Rico and directly towards the Dominican Republic, according to the latest NHC update.
On the current forecast track, it doesn't look like it will affect significant offshore oil production but it's going to cause some issues in Florida. State officials have already announced that starting today some coronavirus test centers will be closed.
It doesn't look like it will become a major storm and may not even reach hurricane status but it's likely to bring heavy rains on the forecast track, at the minimum.
The intensity forecast remains challenging. The structure of the storm is likely to be disrupted by its passage near or over Hispaniola today, and some weakening is likely. Once the system moves away from the Greater Antilles gradual strengthening is anticipated. The global models and the SHIPS guidance suggest that Isaias will encounter an area of moderate southwesterly shear over the weekend, and the NHC intensity forecast is again leveled off at that time. There are models that continue to suggest Isaias could become a hurricane when it is near the U.S., but given the continued uncertainty, the NHC intensity forecast remains near the intensity consensus.