Trump: I will probably be bringing a lot of litigation against a lot of people
Trump speaks at press conference
The press conference is over. The talk of litigation was the only news. It's a strange strategy, and I'm not sure where it goes. What are they going to do, sue Mueller?
- Trump threatens legal action against people in Trump-Russia probe and impeachment
- We are investigating the corruption, they destroyed many people
- Biden and his son are stone-cold crooked
- Much of the media in this country are not just fake, but corrupt