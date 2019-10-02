Trump: I will probably be bringing a lot of litigation against a lot of people

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Trump speaks at press conference

Trump
  • Trump threatens legal action against people in Trump-Russia probe and impeachment
  • We are investigating the corruption, they destroyed many people
  • Biden and his son are stone-cold crooked
  • Much of the media in this country are not just fake, but corrupt
The press conference is over. The talk of litigation was the only news. It's a strange strategy, and I'm not sure where it goes. What are they going to do, sue Mueller?
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose