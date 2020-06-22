Trump Administration: US to suspend certain work visas. Moves will open up 525K jobs
Senior Trump administration official speakingThe US will suspend certain categories of non-– immigrant work visas through the end of the year and extend an existing ban on certain green cards. This according to a senior Trump administration official
- US suspension on a non-immigrant work visas will cover H – 1B visas for skilled workers, H – 2B visas for seasonal guest workers and other visas types, with some exemptions
- visa moves will open up 525,000 jobs
- US Labor Secretary Scalia will use statutory authority to investigate abuses within the H –1B system
Nonimmigrant visas are issued to foreign nationals seeking to enter the United States on a temporary basis for tourism, business, medical treatment and certain types of temporary work. Crop farm jobs are often filled with temporary nonimmigrant workers.
The question is "would the jobs that are filled by nonimmigrant workers are the jobs that US citizens would do?" Also, the transition from nonimmigrant workers to pay more domestically sourced workforce could lead to higher wage costs. It could also lead to jobs not being able to filled due to lack of demand for those jobs. Other sectors impacted according to experts would be in the :
- technology sector,
- landscaping services
- forestry industry
- some healthcare workers, and
- some 20,000 childcare providers who come to the US as au pairs.
It is not a black and white situation.