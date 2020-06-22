Trump Administration: US to suspend certain work visas. Moves will open up 525K jobs

US suspension on a non-immigrant work visas will cover H – 1B visas for skilled workers, H – 2B visas for seasonal guest workers and other visas types, with some exemptions



visa moves will open up 525,000 jobs



US Labor Secretary Scalia will use statutory authority to investigate abuses within the H –1B system



Nonimmigrant visas are issued to foreign nationals seeking to enter the United States on a temporary basis for tourism, business, medical treatment and certain types of temporary work. Crop farm jobs are often filled with temporary nonimmigrant workers.





The question is "would the jobs that are filled by nonimmigrant workers are the jobs that US citizens would do?" Also, the transition from nonimmigrant workers to pay more domestically sourced workforce could lead to higher wage costs. It could also lead to jobs not being able to filled due to lack of demand for those jobs. Other sectors impacted according to experts would be in the :

technology sector,



landscaping services



forestry industry



some healthcare workers, and



some 20,000 childcare providers who come to the US as au pairs.



It is not a black and white situation.







