Trump: Big sanctions on Turkey are coming

Trump tweets out a message to Turkey

Brian Kilmeade over at @foxandfriends got it all wrong. We are not going into another war between people who have been fighting with each other for 200 years. Europe had a chance to get their ISIS prisoners, but didn't want the cost. "Let the USA pay," they said.



Kurds may be releasing some to get us involved. Easily recaptured by Turkey or European Nations from where many came, but they should move quickly. Big sanctions on Turkey coming! Do people really think we should go to war with NATO Member Turkey? Never ending wars will end!

This is related to the strikes in the northern part of Syria last week. The lira has fallen on the tweet as USD/TRY is making new highs for the day around 5.9350 from 5.9200 levels earlier.



