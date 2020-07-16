Trump considering a ban on travel to the USs by members of the CCP (China)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New York Times citing unnamed sources

  • Trump administration considering a sweeping ban on travel to the United States by members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families
Sending some flows into US dollars. 'Risk' needed a bit of a kick - the earlier vaccine news failed to give it a lift which was a bit of an alarm bell. Always a worry when markets don't do the stupid thing expected of them. 

  • Article adds nothing is decided yet, Trump may reject the proposal

Link to the NYT piece is here (may be gated)  

