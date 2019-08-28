Trump declares state of emergency for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Dorian nears

Storm tracks to the north





Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today with hurricane conditions possible tomorrow. The storm will then track towards the Bahamas.





Earlier tracks of the storm had it heading towards Hispaniola but it's tracked to the north. That's good news for the Dominican Republic but bad news for everyone else in the path.





From the NHC:





Some strengthening is expected today, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Although weakening is possible after Dorian moves across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the storm is forecast to strengthen late this week and this weekend while passing near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.



The NHC notes that uncertainty in the intensity forecast for later in the week remains unusually high. The storm should reach Florida on Sunday or Monday.

