Trump directly threatens lira if Turkey launches 'unnecessary' attacks

Lira fell 2% yesterday

Trump is responding to criticism about abandoning the Kurds in Northern Syria as Turkey launches attacks near the border.



We may be in the process of leaving Syria, but in no way have we Abandoned the Kurds, who are special people and wonderful fighters. Likewise our relationship with Turkey, a NATO and Trading partner, has been very good. Turkey already has a large Kurdish population and fully understands that while we only had 50 soldiers remaining in that section of Syria, and they have been removed, any unforced or unnecessary fighting by Turkey will be devastating to their economy and to their very fragile currency. We are helping the Kurds financially/weapons!

Erdogan will visit the White House on November 13.