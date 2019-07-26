Trump: France's digital tax demonstrates a lack of commitment to OECD negotiations

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Tensions increase

  • Trump administration looking closely at all policy tools, in addition to already launched trade investigation, as it weighs response to French tax

French President Emmanuel Macron signed into law a 3% tax on the revenue of digital giants like Facebook and Amazon. 

The tax will target companies with at least $750M Euros in global revenue and with digital sales of 25 million euros in France from digital activities, including targeted advertising, and providing platforms to connect buyers and sellers (i.e. specifically Facebook and Amazon).


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose