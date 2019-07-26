Trump: France's digital tax demonstrates a lack of commitment to OECD negotiations

Tensions increase

Trump administration looking closely at all policy tools, in addition to already launched trade investigation, as it weighs response to French tax



French President Emmanuel Macron signed into law a 3% tax on the revenue of digital giants like Facebook and Amazon.

The tax will target companies with at least $750M Euros in global revenue and with digital sales of 25 million euros in France from digital activities, including targeted advertising, and providing platforms to connect buyers and sellers (i.e. specifically Facebook and Amazon).