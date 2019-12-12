Trump meeting on China with trade advisors will take place at 2:30 pm ET

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Now we know the time

Previously we only knew the meeting was in the afternoon. Bloomberg reports that it will be at 2:30 pm ET (1930 GMT).

Among those attending:

  • Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
  • White House advisers Larry Kudlow
  • Senior advisor Peter Navarro
As Reuters reported yesterday:

"When they get in the room, Peter's going to say: 'Hit 'em.' Larry [Kudlow] and Mnuchin are going to say: 'Don't do it.' And I think Bob [Lighthizer] ... is hoping he has enough to go on to justify not doing it," the source said.
