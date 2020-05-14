Trump reportedly "looking at" Chinese companies that trade on NYSE, Nasdaq but not following US accounting rules
This from a pre-recorded interview with Fox NewsAs tweeted out by Fox News anchor, Maria Bartiromo:
This morning - @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness @POTUS @realDonaldTrump tells me he is "looking at" Chinese companies that trade on @NYSE @Nasdaq but they do not follow US accounting rules. He already pulled $ from Thrift fund
Gonna be interesting to see if this develops into something bigger but for now, I would say just take note of the headline. This will just add to the brewing tensions between US and China as of late, that has picked up speed again amid the coronavirus crisis.