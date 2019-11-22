Trump says deal with China 'potentially very close'
Trump on Fox News
- Says he told Xi 'this can't be an even deal'
- 'We have to stand wit Hong Kong but I'm also standing with President Xi'
- Says he warned Xi not to send soldiers to Hong Kong
- Deal with China is very close
- Says he will stick with Pence as running mate in 2020
The comment is boosting stock futures.
Here's the verbatim:
"We have a deal potentially, very close, he wants to make it much more than I want to make it, I'm not anxious to make it," he said.