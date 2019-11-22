Trump says deal with China 'potentially very close'

Says he told Xi 'this can't be an even deal'

'We have to stand wit Hong Kong but I'm also standing with President Xi'

Says he warned Xi not to send soldiers to Hong Kong

Deal with China is very close

Says he will stick with Pence as running mate in 2020



The comment is boosting stock futures.





Here's the verbatim:





"We have a deal potentially, very close, he wants to make it much more than I want to make it, I'm not anxious to make it," he said.

