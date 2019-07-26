Trump says he may tax French wines if digital tax is enacted
Present Trump spoke with France's Macron
Pres. Trump is on the wires threatening a tax on French wine should the digital tax in France on US digital giants (Facebook, Amazon, Google) is enacted.
- He just spoke with French president Macron and said they have a good relationship
On other sound bites from the President (as he probably leaves the White House for the weekend), he says:
Well all of the sudden the President started to fall in love with the dollar after being largely negative on it in the past (either that of he is souring on Peter Navarro who advocated for a weaker dollar in a meeting yesterday).
- China will probably say let's wait on trade deal, try to delay until US election
- China will probably say sign deal almost immediately after 2020 when
- China is devaluing its currency
- US as a very powerful dollar
- Fed acted too soon and to violently
- Dollar is currency of choice, euro doing not so well
- it's a beautiful thing to have a strong dollar
- China's currency is very low
- US could have had stronger growth if not for Fed rate increases
- he is not upset by North Korean launch of short range missiles
- Trump spoke with UK Boris Johnson today
- US and UK are already working on a free trade agreement
- Wants Apple to build plants in US, will work it out
- he thinks Apple to announce plant in Texas
- He will do some additional work with Mexico on a safe third country deal