Trump says he may tax French wines if digital tax is enacted

Present Trump spoke with France's Macron



Pres. Trump is on the wires threatening a tax on French wine should the digital tax in France on US digital giants (Facebook, Amazon, Google) is enacted.





He just spoke with French president Macron and said they have a good relationship

On other sound bites from the President (as he probably leaves the White House for the weekend), he says:

China will probably say let's wait on trade deal, try to delay until US election



China will probably say sign deal almost immediately after 2020 when



China is devaluing its currency



US as a very powerful dollar



Fed acted too soon and to violently



Dollar is currency of choice, euro doing not so well



it's a beautiful thing to have a strong dollar



China's currency is very low



US could have had stronger growth if not for Fed rate increases



he is not upset by North Korean launch of short range missiles



Trump spoke with UK Boris Johnson today

US and UK are already working on a free trade agreement



Wants Apple to build plants in US, will work it out



he thinks Apple to announce plant in Texas



He will do some additional work with Mexico on a safe third country deal





Well all of the sudden the President started to fall in love with the dollar after being largely negative on it in the past (either that of he is souring on Peter Navarro who advocated for a weaker dollar in a meeting yesterday).