Trump says plan coming to "make funds available" to oil companies
Trump to the rescue for oil producers
Tweet from the President:
We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!
Oil companies are going to get a bailout. The thing is, loans don't save insolvent business models, they only delay them.