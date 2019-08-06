Trump says that "massive amounts of money" going to the US is a "beautiful thing to watch"

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Trump tweets

"Massive amounts of money from China and other parts of the world is pouring into the United States for reasons of safety, investment, and interest rates! We are in a very strong position. Companies are also coming to the U.S. in big numbers. A beautiful thing to watch!"
ForexLive
Does he not realise that he is boasting about a stronger dollar being a good thing? That is certainly interesting.

Confused
Edit: Whoops, stomped on Adam's post below.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose