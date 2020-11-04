Trump not happy but not as aggressive as feared

Trump sowing uncertainty

Here's the latest tweet from the President:





Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the "pollsters" got it completely & historically wrong!

Anyone who has modeled it out saw that many mail-in and urban ballots were still to come. Trump undoubtedly knows this himself but it sounds like he's going to keep stoking the fires. That probably means he's going to take it to the court system.







On the positive side, he's saying 'very strange' not screaming outright fraud and the level of aggression is low by Trump's standards. You can see that the market has responded positively to this.





Biden leads in: