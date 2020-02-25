Trump: The market had 'one bad day' yesterday

US president Donald Trump comments during his visit to India





The market will go up if he wins the election this year

The market will crash "like you have never seen before" if he loses the election

Says the US is spending a tremendous amount on coronavirus efforts

Given the twist in the market mood over the past two hours or so, it may be too early to say that the market won't have another 'bad day' in trading today.





US futures may still be holding up (barely) for now, but I reckon things can quickly turn on its head if we start to see stocks dabble their feet in negative territory later today.



