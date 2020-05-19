Trump threatens permanent WHO funding freeze, reconsiders US membership

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US President Trump has shared a letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization 

  • Trump says if WHO does not commit to major substantive improvements within next 30 days, will make temporary freeze of US funding to WHO permanent
  • Trump says if WHO does not commit to major substantive improvements within next 30 days he will also reconsider US membership in the organization
  •  Trump says "the only way forward for the who is if it can demonstrate independence from China"
