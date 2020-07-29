Trump threatens to use executive orders against big tech companies

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Trump wants 'fairness'

I don't really think anyone believes the US government is going to derail the most-successful companies in the country but this is causing some modest selling.

From the President:

If Congress doesn't bring fairness to Big Tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders. In Washington, it has been ALL TALK and NO ACTION for years, and the people of our Country are sick and tired of it!
