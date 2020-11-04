Trump turns the tables in Ohio, takes a big lead

That's a good sign for the President

As more votes arrive in Ohio, Trump has pulled into a strong lead. He's up 51.8-46.8% in the state now with 74% of the total counted.







Wood county is a bellwether that Trump won by 8.1 points last time. He's up 7.6 points at the moment with an estimated 95% of the vote counted.





Still the vote in the state should probably tighten. Much of the outstanding votes are in the cities and suburbs, where Biden is outperforming.

