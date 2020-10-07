Trump whines about a political hit job re vaccine safety rules

Trump with his next tweet, moaning about a hit job or something.





Trump is referring to the US FDA wanting to test vaccine candidates for efficacy and safety before approving their use. Trump, on the other hand, wants approval before the election for political purposes.





Trump's tweeting has become quite erratic, even more than usual, since he has been isolating with the virus infection. He is on a cocktail of drugs which look like they are impacting his judgement. His previous tweet was addressing issues from the 2016 election.







