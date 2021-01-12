Trump will offer remarks today

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Trump has been quiet since the riot in the Capitol

Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson died today and Trump may touch on that. Supposedly they had a falling out in this election cycle but he still gave Trump $75m.

Without Trump on twitter, it's tough to who what the man in the White House is thinking. I don't expect him to change his tune on the election but a report today said Trump admitted to House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy that he's partly to blame for violence at the Capitol

