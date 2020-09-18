Trump will say the US is on track for 100m vaccine doses by year end

Politico report

Politico's Jake Sherman says that Trump will say the US is on track for 100m vaccine doses distributed by year end.





Given that all the anti-vaxxers out there, that would take care of a big chunk of the US population.





Now, this is Trump in a campaign that he trails and top vaccine officials are saying Q2 or Q3 for general availability so take it for what it's worth. But we can all hope, can't we?





Meanwhile, the clowshow at the CDC continues as they reversed guidance from last week that said people without symptoms didn't need a test.

