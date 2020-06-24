Trump’s national security adviser speech today, equated China's Xi to Josef Stalin
Politico with the report, looks like US-Chia relations are going to chill further if this is a widely held view in the administration:
Robert O'Brien, President Trump's national security advise
- "The Chinese Communist Party is Marxist-Leninist," he said. "The party General Secretary Xi Jinping sees himself as Josef Stalin's successor."
O'Brien faulted both political parties
Sheesh, politics. These geopol tensions are a negative for risk trades.