Trump’s national security adviser speech today, equated China's Xi to Josef Stalin

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Politico with the report, looks like US-Chia relations are going to chill further if this is a widely held view in the administration:

 Robert O'Brien, President Trump's national security advise
  • "The Chinese Communist Party is Marxist-Leninist," he said. "The party General Secretary Xi Jinping sees himself as Josef Stalin's successor."
O'Brien faulted both political parties

Sheesh, politics. These geopol tensions are a negative for risk trades. 



