Trump’s national security adviser speech today, equated China's Xi to Josef Stalin

Politico with the report, looks like US-Chia relations are going to chill further if this is a widely held view in the administration:

Robert O'Brien, President Trump's national security advise

"The Chinese Communist Party is Marxist-Leninist," he said. "The party General Secretary Xi Jinping sees himself as Josef Stalin's successor."

O'Brien faulted both political parties







Link here for the report

---

Sheesh, politics. These geopol tensions are a negative for risk trades.











